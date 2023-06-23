Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Mesa Turns To BLAKE3 For Faster Vulkan Shader Hashing
Mesa has relied upon SHA1 for hashing of Vulkan shaders to uniquely identify them for the purposes of caching and other factors. But given the increasing size of Vulkan shaders, switching to a faster hashing algorithm can be beneficial.
Mesa developers decided to switch to BLAKE3, which is derived from BLAKE2 and Bao. The three year old hashing function is extremely fast and can also handle parallelism.
This merge request that landed this morning into Mesa 23.2-devel shifts the Vulkan shader module hashing from SHA1 to BLAKE3.