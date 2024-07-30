Mesa's Freedreno Gallium3D Driver Lands Initial Adreno 700 Series Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 30 July 2024 at 10:36 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA
Since last year there's been support available in the MSM DRM kernel driver for Qualcomm's Adreno 700 series graphics processors. There's also been some Adreno 700 series support in TURNIP as the Mesa Vulkan driver for these newer Adreno GPUs. Now finally the Freedreno Gallium3D driver has merged initial Adreno 700 series support for the Mesa 24.3 release.

Freedreno lead developer Rob Clark has landed initial A7xx support into this Gallium3D/OpenGL driver. It's reworking around 700 lines of code and adding in another 700 lines of code on top of that existing Adreno 600 series and prior code paths.

Freedreno A7xx support


The Adreno 700 series support for Freedreno landed via this merge.

The Adreno 700 series graphics are found in the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, 7 Gen 3, 8/8+ Gen 1, 8c Gen 3, 8 Gen 3, and various other SOCs. Adreno 700 series hardware is capable of OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.1, Direct3D 12.1, and OpenCL 2.0. The Adreno 740 series was their first GPU to add ray-tracing capabilities. The Adreno 700 series though is still a step behind the Adreno X series introduced with the Snapdragon X Elite notebook SoCs.
1 Comment
Related News
Mesa 24.3 Lands "The Juiciest Refactor Ever"
Mesa 24.3 Adds "Legacy X11" Build Option To Carve Out DRI2
Open-Source Apple GPU Vulkan Driver Merged For Mesa 24.3
Mesa 24.2 Enjoyed Some Last Minute Code Cleaning & Modernization
Mesa 24.2-rc1 Released With Many OpenGL & Vulkan Driver Improvements
Rusticl In Mesa 24.2 Now Supports OpenCL Read-Write Images
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Addresses His Latest ARM64 Annoyance: Installing Compressed Kernel Images
VirtualBox 7.1 Beta Released With Modernized GUI, Wayland Support For Clipboard Sharing
systemd Talks Up Automatic Boot Assessment In Light Of The Crowdstrike-Microsoft Outage
XZ Patches For The Linux Kernel Updated, Drops "Jia Tan" As A Maintainer
EEVDF Scheduler On The Verge Of Being "Complete"
ASRock Announces Passively Cooled Radeon RX 7900 Series
NVIDIA 560 Linux Driver Beta Released - Defaults To Open GPU Kernel Modules
Open-Source Apple GPU Vulkan Driver Merged For Mesa 24.3