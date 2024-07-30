Mesa's Freedreno Gallium3D Driver Lands Initial Adreno 700 Series Support
Since last year there's been support available in the MSM DRM kernel driver for Qualcomm's Adreno 700 series graphics processors. There's also been some Adreno 700 series support in TURNIP as the Mesa Vulkan driver for these newer Adreno GPUs. Now finally the Freedreno Gallium3D driver has merged initial Adreno 700 series support for the Mesa 24.3 release.
Freedreno lead developer Rob Clark has landed initial A7xx support into this Gallium3D/OpenGL driver. It's reworking around 700 lines of code and adding in another 700 lines of code on top of that existing Adreno 600 series and prior code paths.
The Adreno 700 series support for Freedreno landed via this merge.
The Adreno 700 series graphics are found in the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, 7 Gen 3, 8/8+ Gen 1, 8c Gen 3, 8 Gen 3, and various other SOCs. Adreno 700 series hardware is capable of OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.1, Direct3D 12.1, and OpenCL 2.0. The Adreno 740 series was their first GPU to add ray-tracing capabilities. The Adreno 700 series though is still a step behind the Adreno X series introduced with the Snapdragon X Elite notebook SoCs.
1 Comment