Mesa 24.1 Released With Explicit Sync Vulkan Drivers, More Mature NVK Driver
Eric Engestrom has announced the release of Mesa 24.1 as this quarter's feature release to these open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers.
Mesa 24.1 brings explicit sync support to the Mesa Vulkan drivers on both X11 and Wayland as one of the big features. Mesa 24.1 also has many improvements to the AMD RadeonSI and RADV drivers, huge progress made on the open-source NVK Vulkan driver for NVIDIA GPUs, and a lot of ongoing optimization work with the Intel ANV driver as well as preparations for Xe2 graphics with Lunar Lake and Battlemage. Intel Arrow Lake graphics support is also good to go with Mesa 24.1. Also on the Intel side is async VM bind support.
Mesa 24.1 also carries support for upcoming Radeon graphics IP, much better Asahi AGX Gallium3D driver support to the point of having OpenGL 4.6 capabilities, new Arm Mali GPU support within the Panfrost driver, the Broadcom V3DV driver for the Raspberry Pi boards now has dynamic rendering support, continued Microsoft D3D12 driver enhancements, and more.
Eric classifies the NVK driver support in Mesa 24.1 as "ready for prime time" and encouraging Linux distribution vendors to begin packaging up the NVK Vulkan driver for users.
More details on today's Mesa 24.1 release via the mailing list.
Mesa 24.0.8 is also out today with numerous bug fixes for the Q1 driver series.
