Valve's AMD Shader Compiler "ACO" Makes More Preparations For Radeon RDNA4

The AMD shader compiler "ACO" alternative to the AMDGPU LLVM back-end has seen another batch of changes merged in preparations for next-generation Radeon RDNA4 GPUs.Valve's open-source Linux graphics driver developers continue working on the ACO compiler for faster game load times and better performance. ACO is developed tightly with the Mesa RADV Vulkan driver while there is also less used ACO support available too for the RadeonSI OpenGL driver.AMD's Linux graphics driver engineers have been pushing in new GFX12 IP for RDNA4 into RadeonSI and related Mesa code. That's been followed by Valve engineers prepping RADV for RDNA4 and now in turn also seeing more ACO work around GFX12 (RDNA4).

"There is still a bunch of things missing compared to RadeonSI GFX12 support but let's start with this first batch."