Mesa 24.2 Adds Support For Fixed-Rate Compression Extensions For OpenGL & EGL

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 14 June 2024 at 06:26 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA
Being merged to Mesa 24.2 this week is a set of 12 patches that have been four months in the making for supporting the OpenGL/EGL fixed-rate compression extensions.

Louis-Francis Ratté-Boulianne of Collabora wired up support for these fixed-rate frame-buffer compression extensions. In turn they can be used by any of the Gallium3D drivers supporting the necessary hooks.

GL_EXT_texture_storage_compression is one of the newly supported extensions for allowing games/apps to opt-in to compression for immutable textures. Also now supported is GL_EXT_EGL_image_storage_compression for fixed-rate frame-buffer compression by taking all properties from a fixed-rate compressed EGLImage. The third extension is EGL's EGL_EXT_surface_compression for applications/games to opt-in to fixed-rate compression for EGL window surfaces.

This fixed-rate compression work for Gallium3D drivers has been a long time coming but is good to go now for next quarter's Mesa 24.2 release thanks to this merge request.
