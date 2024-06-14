Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Mesa 24.2 Adds Support For Fixed-Rate Compression Extensions For OpenGL & EGL
Louis-Francis Ratté-Boulianne of Collabora wired up support for these fixed-rate frame-buffer compression extensions. In turn they can be used by any of the Gallium3D drivers supporting the necessary hooks.
GL_EXT_texture_storage_compression is one of the newly supported extensions for allowing games/apps to opt-in to compression for immutable textures. Also now supported is GL_EXT_EGL_image_storage_compression for fixed-rate frame-buffer compression by taking all properties from a fixed-rate compressed EGLImage. The third extension is EGL's EGL_EXT_surface_compression for applications/games to opt-in to fixed-rate compression for EGL window surfaces.
This fixed-rate compression work for Gallium3D drivers has been a long time coming but is good to go now for next quarter's Mesa 24.2 release thanks to this merge request.