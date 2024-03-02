Mesa 24.1 To Raise Limit Supporting More Than Eight Vulkan GPUs Per System

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 2 March 2024 at 12:00 AM EST. 2 Comments
MESA
Should you be running nine or more GPUs per system, the Mesa 24.1 release next quarter will raise the limit of 8 DRM devices for the Vulkan API per system to now allow a theoretical 256 GPUs per system.

The Mesa Vulkan run-time code has carried a hard-coded limit of supporting eight DRM devices... This limit is now apparently being hit for at least some niche users. Valve contractor Friedrich Vock raised the 8 GPU/DRM device limit up to now 256 per system. The actual code change is just a one-liner for adjusting the size of the array for the DRM device pointers to now allow up to 256 elements.

Lots of GPUs


Vock wrote in the commit making the change:
"Some people seem to have systems with more than 8 GPUs installed at once. 256 is the maximum number of devices returned by libdrm, so using this seems like a good choice for now."

There's no links to any public bug reports or other communications around the users affected by this that are running 9 or more GPUs in their system and wanting to make use of Vulkan support. It's possibly for some crypto-mining type setups, HPC accelerators (though sadly Vulkan isn't too common here...), continuous integration (CI) / continuous delivery (CD) type systems testing across many different GPUs models, or other niche configurations where there may be a valid use for having nine or more GPUs / Direct Rendering Manager devices potentially connected to the same system... Not to mention PCIe bandwidth limitations.

Many graphics cards


In any event this change is now in place for Mesa 24.1 to allow up to 256 Direct Rendering Manager devices per system in the Vulkan runtime code up from the current limit of eight.
2 Comments
Related News
Panthor DRM Driver Set For Linux 6.9, Arm Mali Gen10 Merged To Panfrost Gallium3D
Zink Lands Support For Partial Updates / Damage Handling
Mesa 24.0.2 Brings Many Zink Fixes, More Intel Alder Lake N IDs
RADV Driver Lands Vulkan Video AV1 Decode For Mesa 24.1
Mesa OpenGL Threading Work Sees Much Reduced Memory Footprint For OpenGL Calls
Reverse-Engineered NPU Driver Tantalizingly Close To Proprietary Driver Performance
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
HDMI Forum Rejects Open-Source HDMI 2.1 Driver Support Sought By AMD
Cloudflare Makes Pingora Rust Framework Open-Source
KDE Plasma 6.0 Ready For Release Next Week, Plasma 6.1 Seeing Early Feature Work
PVM Virtualization Framework Proposed For Linux - Built Atop The KVM Hypervisor
Proton 9.0 Beta Makes More Games Playable Under Steam Play, Updates VKD3D-Proton & DXVK
Micron Engineer Sends Out Linux Patches For New FAMFS File-System
Linux's V4L2 VP9 Codec Kernel Code Rewritten In Rust For Better Memory Safety
Rosebush Proposed As A New Data Structure For The Linux Kernel