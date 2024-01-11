Mesa 23.3.3 Released With A Few Fixes For Intel, RADV & Zink

Eric Engestrom has released Mesa 23.3.3 as the latest stable update to this set of open-source OpenGL and Vulkan graphics drivers plus being the first update of the new year.

Given the recent end-of-year holidays and Mesa 23.3 already being in good shape, Mesa 23.3.3 isn't all that big. There are a few open-source Intel driver fixes, a few Radeon RADV fixes, AMD ACO compiler fixes, and also some Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan fixes, among other small fixes throughout. But nothing really exciting or even any really prominent fixes. Mesa 23.3 has been running well and Engestrom continues to do a good job managing the timely releases.

Intel A580 graphics card


Those curious about any of the particular fixes in Mesa 23.3.3 can find the change-log via the release announcement.

Mesa 24.0 meanwhile is working its way toward release that likely should be around the end of February depending upon how the rest of the release cycle plays out.
