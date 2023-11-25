Mesa 23.3-rc5 Released With The Latest Open-Source GPU Driver Fixes

Eric Engestrom on Friday released the fifth weekly release candidate of Mesa 23.3 with this quarterly stable release hopefully debuting in the next week.

Mesa 23.3-rc5 is the latest release candidate due to a blocker bug remaining rather than going for the stable release this week. The lone current blocker is a crash within the RadeonSI driver code that also happens in the current Mesa 23.2.1 stable release. But there is a patch for that bug that believes to fix the issue so hopefully it will be queued in the coming days. Barring any new blocker bugs from appearing, Mesa 23.3.0 could then be out next week.

The Mesa 23.3-rc5 release does incorporate many random fixes across the board from RADV to EGL common code, various Intel driver fixes, some Zink fixes, and other mostly small fixes.

Mesa 23.3 as the quarterly update to Mesa3D introduces the NVK Vulkan driver, initial AMD GFX11.5 "RDNA3 refresh" support, initial Raspberry Pi 5 support, more Intel Arc Graphics optimizations, mesh shader support by default for Intel ANV, and many other changes especially for the Intel and AMD Radeon open-source drivers.

With it now being eight weeks since the original Mesa 23.2.1 release and no bi-weekly point releases since then and seemingly none in sight, hopefully Mesa 23.3.0 will manage to debut next week for those Linux enthusiasts/gamers that prefer sticking to released versions. Mesa 23.3 should be a very nice update to this open-source Linux GPU stack to end out 2023 while already a lot can be found on Mesa Git for Mesa 24.0 in Q1.
