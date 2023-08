AV1 Video Decoding Added To Mesa's VirGL For QEMU/KVM Guests

Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.

Merged for Mesa 23.3 is support for the VirGL code to handle accelerated AV1 video decoding within guest virtual machines.Thanks to this code merged into the Virglrenderer and this now-merged Mesa code , there is support for AV1 video decoding that can be enjoyed by QEMU/KVM guests -- assuming the host GPU is capable of AV1 decode.Feng Jiang with China's Kylin OS project worked on this AV1 decode hook-up and shared this screenshot of the Blender film Big Buck Bunny running successfully with AV1 decode inside a QEMU/KVM guest:

Mesa 23.3 will be out in Q4 as the next major feature series for this open-source GPU driver stack.