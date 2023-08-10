Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
AV1 Video Decoding Added To Mesa's VirGL For QEMU/KVM Guests
Thanks to this code merged into the Virglrenderer and this now-merged Mesa code, there is support for AV1 video decoding that can be enjoyed by QEMU/KVM guests -- assuming the host GPU is capable of AV1 decode.
Feng Jiang with China's Kylin OS project worked on this AV1 decode hook-up and shared this screenshot of the Blender film Big Buck Bunny running successfully with AV1 decode inside a QEMU/KVM guest:
Mesa 23.3 will be out in Q4 as the next major feature series for this open-source GPU driver stack.