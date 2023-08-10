AV1 Video Decoding Added To Mesa's VirGL For QEMU/KVM Guests

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 10 August 2023 at 06:24 AM EDT.
MESA
Merged for Mesa 23.3 is support for the VirGL code to handle accelerated AV1 video decoding within guest virtual machines.

Thanks to this code merged into the Virglrenderer and this now-merged Mesa code, there is support for AV1 video decoding that can be enjoyed by QEMU/KVM guests -- assuming the host GPU is capable of AV1 decode.

Feng Jiang with China's Kylin OS project worked on this AV1 decode hook-up and shared this screenshot of the Blender film Big Buck Bunny running successfully with AV1 decode inside a QEMU/KVM guest:

VirGL AV1 decode in action


Mesa 23.3 will be out in Q4 as the next major feature series for this open-source GPU driver stack.
