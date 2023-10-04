Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Mesa 23.1.9 Released To End Out The Series
Eric Engestrom announced Mesa 23.1.9 today with an assortment of random bug fixes before closing out this driver release and push users to moving to the newer Mesa 23.2 feature series.
Mesa 23.1.9 has a few Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan fixes, a handful of RADV and RadeonSI fixes, video acceleration fixes, and an assortment of other fixes. Overall nothing too particularly noteworthy for this final point release. The Mesa 23.1 point releases dragged on longer than originally anticipated anyhow while awaiting for Mesa 23.2 to be released as stable.
Those still on the Mesa 23.1 series can read the last batch of fixes via this release announcement. Eric Engestrom will be heading up the Mesa 23.3 series later this quarter with his great release management skills.