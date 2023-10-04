Mesa 23.1.9 Released To End Out The Series

4 October 2023
With the much-delayed Mesa 23.2 finally having been released last week, Mesa 23.1.9 is out the door as the last planned maintenance release for that open-source driver series introduced back in Q2.

Eric Engestrom announced Mesa 23.1.9 today with an assortment of random bug fixes before closing out this driver release and push users to moving to the newer Mesa 23.2 feature series.

Mesa 23.1.9 has a few Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan fixes, a handful of RADV and RadeonSI fixes, video acceleration fixes, and an assortment of other fixes. Overall nothing too particularly noteworthy for this final point release. The Mesa 23.1 point releases dragged on longer than originally anticipated anyhow while awaiting for Mesa 23.2 to be released as stable.

Graphics cards supported by Mesa


Those still on the Mesa 23.1 series can read the last batch of fixes via this release announcement. Eric Engestrom will be heading up the Mesa 23.3 series later this quarter with his great release management skills.
