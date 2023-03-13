Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Meteor Lake Graphics IDs Enabled For Mesa 23.1
As of today in Mesa 23.1-devel, the device information for Meteor Lake graphics is now present. Previously all of the known meteor Lake graphics device IDs were commented out of Mesa so that the support was effectively disabled unless recompiling Mesa with those lines un-commented. But today with Mesa 23.1 the 0x7d40, 0x7d45, 0x7d55, 0x7d60, and 0x7dd5 Meteor Lake M and Meteor Lake P graphics device IDs are now present.
As noted in the merge request, this follows a lot of Meteor Lake driver enablement work that's happened within Mesa. It's also dependent upon a lot of ongoing Intel Linux kernel graphics driver work happening for the i915 Direct Rendering Manager driver as well as the future Xe DRM driver.
It's just with the in-development Linux 6.3 where Meteor Lake display support is now working. All of the Meteor Lake support also remains hidden behind the i915.force_probe= option so that the MTL graphics aren't enabled by default unless setting the respective PCI device ID with the force_probe module parameter to reflect its experimental/pre-production state. So even though the device IDs are now enabled for Mesa 23.1, it's still dependent upon this kernel driver code being ironed out and enabled. In any case, it's great seeing this timely Meteor Lake open-source Linux graphics driver support coming along.
Meteor Lake as the successor to Raptor Lake processors are expected to begin shipping later this year. The integrated graphics capabilities with Meteor Lake are expected to be similar to DG2/Alchemist albeit in cut-down/lower-power form. Given the timing, hopefully the Meteor Lake kernel driver support will be in good shape by Linux 6.5 for ideally getting picked up with out-of-the-box support for the likes of Ubuntu 23.10 and Fedora 39.