Mesa 23.0.2 Released With Dozens Of Fixes

7 April 2023
Another tardy Mesa stable release is now available for those wanting to run the latest open-source OpenGL, Vulkan, OpenCL, and video acceleration code on your Linux systems.

Mesa 23.0.2 is out today with dozens of fixes including some RADV ray-tracing fixes, RADV ACO fixes, a null pointer dereference fix within the Vulkan WSI code, a variety of Intel driver fixes, a handful of Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan fixes, an Akka Arrh arcade game workaround for Mesa, and other random fixes throughout.

Downloading the source code and more details on today's Mesa 23.0.2 point release via Mesa-dev.

Mesa 23.1 as the next quarterly feature release meanwhile will see its feature freeze / code branching begin in the next week or so followed by the weekly release candidates until the official Mesa 23.1 release is ready in roughly a month or two for advancing these open-source user-space Linux graphics driver components.
