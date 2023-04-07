Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Mesa 23.0.2 Released With Dozens Of Fixes
Mesa 23.0.2 is out today with dozens of fixes including some RADV ray-tracing fixes, RADV ACO fixes, a null pointer dereference fix within the Vulkan WSI code, a variety of Intel driver fixes, a handful of Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan fixes, an Akka Arrh arcade game workaround for Mesa, and other random fixes throughout.
Downloading the source code and more details on today's Mesa 23.0.2 point release via Mesa-dev.
Mesa 23.1 as the next quarterly feature release meanwhile will see its feature freeze / code branching begin in the next week or so followed by the weekly release candidates until the official Mesa 23.1 release is ready in roughly a month or two for advancing these open-source user-space Linux graphics driver components.