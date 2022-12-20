Mesa 23.0 Enables Vulkan Mesh Shaders For AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 20 December 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. 4 Comments
As of today with Mesa 23.0 Git the EXT_mesh_shader extension is finally enabled by default for AMD Radeon RX 6000 "RDNA2" graphics hardware when running on a new Linux kernel build.

The RADV driver has worked on Vulkan mesh shader support for a while and could be experimentally enabled while now it's flipped on by default for RDNA2 graphics. The Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA3" support for task and mesh shaders still needs to be tackled.

This RDNA2 mesh shader support for Mesa 23.0 is also dependent upon running the Linux 6.1 kernel or newer due to depending upon the AMDGPU gang submit functionality that was only introduced for the v6.1 kernel.


This enabling was merged today via this MR. Mesa 23.0 stable should be out around early March with the Vulkan mesh shader support for RDNA2, improvements to RDNA3 graphics, and a variety of other open-source graphics driver enhancements for Radeon hardware as well as other vendors. Kudos to Valve engineers working on this RADV mesh shader support and their countless other enhancements to this open-source Vulkan driver.
