Mesa 22.2.1 Released With Dozens Of OpenGL/Vulkan Driver Fixes

12 October 2022
For those that have been holding off on upgrading to the Mesa 22.2 open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers until the first point release arrives with any early fixes and fallout corrections, that v22.2.1 release is now available.

Mesa stable users tend to wait often until the xx.y.1 point release before switching to a new stable series. Mesa 22.2 released back on 20 September and once again fell off the release train from its usual bi-weekly point releases, but last night saw that overdue update. Current Mesa release manager Dylan Baker commented:
"I'm a bit late getting this out, I blame XDC. Anyway. This is pretty much what *should* have been in 22.21, with a few extras, so there will be a regularly scheduled 22.2 release next week."

Included in Mesa 22.2.1 are dozens of fixes touching RADV + ACO, NIR, Gallium3D core code, Virgl, LLVMpipe, Zink, and many other fixes across the board. As Dylan put it in the 22.2.1 release announcement, "All in all, lots of good fixes all over the tree."
