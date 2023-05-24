Mageia 9 Beta 2 Released With Linux 6.3 Kernel, KDE Plasma 5.27 + GNOME 44 Desktops

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Mageia 9 beta 2 has been released with this Mandriva/Mandrake-lineage Linux distribution nearing its next major release.With Mageia 9 beta 2 there are many package updates over its prior beta. Mageia 9 is now running on the Linux 6.3 kernel, upgraded to GCC 12.3 for its code compiler, RPM 4.18 for package management, Chromium 110 and Firefox ESR 102.11 for browsers, and the Mesa 23.1 graphics drivers. When it comes to desktop options there is KDE Plasma 5.27.4, GNOME 44, Xfce 4.18.1, and LXQt 1.3. At this point in Mageia 9 development they are basically under a version freeze ahead of the stable release.

The Mageia developers point out that they continue to offer 32-bit installation media for use on 64-bit systems, where as most other Linux distributions have long ago dropped their 32-bit x86 install images.