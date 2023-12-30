LuxCoreRender 2.8 Alpha Released With Initial Blender 4.x Integration

LuxCoreRender as the open-source (Apache 2.0) physically based renderer is working on its next major release. While LuxCore can be used standalone both via its own UI and a console, there is Blender integration too with Blender 4.x support being one of the main focal points of the v2.8 series.

LuxCoreRender is a wonderful open-source project for the PBR renderer space while the v2.6 release is now two years old. Fortunately today marked the first alpha release of the upcoming v2.8 release.

LuxCoreRender 2.8 Alpha 1 simply notes "First WIP support for Blender 4.x" as the main change of this alpha milestone. Existing versions of LuxCore support Blender 2.x and 3.x series.

Downloads and more details on the LuxCoreRender 2.8 Alpha 1 release via LuxCoreRender on GitHub.
