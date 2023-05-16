Lutris 0.5.13 Released - More Responsive & Restores Ability To Run Games Via Proton

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 16 May 2023 at 05:02 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING
Lutris 0.5.13 is now available as the newest feature release for this open-source game manager.

Lutris makes it easy for Linux gamers to manage their growing collection of Linux games whether it be on Steam, the Epic Games Store, GOG, various emulators, or in other stores/environments. With Lutris v0.5.13, they have restored the ability to run Windows games via Proton. For now at least they recommend sticking to builds provided by Lutris as they are making use of GloriousEggroll's Proton builds by default.

Lutris 0.5.13 also is a lot more responsive now for those with large game libraries managed by Lutris. There is also various UI improvements including some usability work like allowing drag-and-drop on the main window area.

Lutris.net screenshot


Lutris 0.5.13 also adds Battle.net and Itch.io integration, improved HiDPI support for custom media, detecting obsolete Vulkan drivers, improved detection of DOSBox games on GOG, and much more.

Downloads and more details on Lutris 0.5.13 via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
D8VK v1.0 Released For Running Direct3D 8 Games Atop Vulkan
Open 3D Engine 23.05 Released With Many New Features
OpenRazer 3.6 Brings Support For New Razer Peripherals On Linux
Lutris 0.5.13 Beta 2 Released For Managing Your Games On Linux
Godot 4.1 Planning For More Renderer Improvements, AMD FSR 2.2
Linux 6.4 To Fix Bug Where Nintendo Controllers Could Indefinitely Rumble
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux To Users: Please Stop Using X.Org
Intel Issues New CPU Microcode Going Back To Gen8 For New, Undisclosed Security Updates
Fedora Program Manager Laid Off As Part Of Red Hat Cuts
Linux Features Loved By Microsoft Engineers Working On WSL2
Failing A PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD In Less Than 3 Minutes Without Extra Cooling
System76 Making Progress With COSMIC Desktop - 10-bit Color Support Added, HDR Plans
Microsoft Aims For Greater Script Execution Control On Linux
Firefox 113 Available With Animated AV1 Image Support (AVIS)