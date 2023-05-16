Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Lutris 0.5.13 Released - More Responsive & Restores Ability To Run Games Via Proton
Lutris makes it easy for Linux gamers to manage their growing collection of Linux games whether it be on Steam, the Epic Games Store, GOG, various emulators, or in other stores/environments. With Lutris v0.5.13, they have restored the ability to run Windows games via Proton. For now at least they recommend sticking to builds provided by Lutris as they are making use of GloriousEggroll's Proton builds by default.
Lutris 0.5.13 also is a lot more responsive now for those with large game libraries managed by Lutris. There is also various UI improvements including some usability work like allowing drag-and-drop on the main window area.
Lutris 0.5.13 also adds Battle.net and Itch.io integration, improved HiDPI support for custom media, detecting obsolete Vulkan drivers, improved detection of DOSBox games on GOG, and much more.
Downloads and more details on Lutris 0.5.13 via GitHub.