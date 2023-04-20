Lutris 0.5.13 Beta 2 Released For Managing Your Games On Linux
Following the Lutris 0.5.13 beta from mid-February, a second beta of this open-source game manager is now available.
Lutris makes it easy for Linux gamers to manage their growing collection of Linux games whether it be on Steam, the Epic Games Store, GOG, various emulators, or in other stores/environments.
With the Lutris 0.5.13 release one of the big features introduced in the original beta is support for Valve's Proton that powers Steam Play. Some of the other changes with Lutris 0.5.13 include user interface updates, Itch.io integration, Battle.net integration, improved detection of DOSBox games on GOG, detecting of obsolete Vulkan drivers so users can be warned, improved HiDPI support, and performance enhancements.
Lutris.net screenshot.
Downloads and more details on today's Lutris 0.5.13 Beta 2 release via GitHub. Those wishing to learn more about this open-source game manager in general can visit the project site at Lutris.net.
