Lutris 0.5.13 Beta 2 Released For Managing Your Games On Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 20 April 2023 at 06:17 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX GAMING
Following the Lutris 0.5.13 beta from mid-February, a second beta of this open-source game manager is now available.

Lutris makes it easy for Linux gamers to manage their growing collection of Linux games whether it be on Steam, the Epic Games Store, GOG, various emulators, or in other stores/environments.

With the Lutris 0.5.13 release one of the big features introduced in the original beta is support for Valve's Proton that powers Steam Play. Some of the other changes with Lutris 0.5.13 include user interface updates, Itch.io integration, Battle.net integration, improved detection of DOSBox games on GOG, detecting of obsolete Vulkan drivers so users can be warned, improved HiDPI support, and performance enhancements.

Lutris
Lutris.net screenshot.


Downloads and more details on today's Lutris 0.5.13 Beta 2 release via GitHub. Those wishing to learn more about this open-source game manager in general can visit the project site at Lutris.net.
2 Comments
Related News
Godot 4.1 Planning For More Renderer Improvements, AMD FSR 2.2
Linux 6.4 To Fix Bug Where Nintendo Controllers Could Indefinitely Rumble
Turtle Beach REACT-R & Recon Xbox Controllers To Be Supported In Linux 6.4
QNX Support Restored For SDL3
SDL3 Introduces The Concept Of Child Popup Windows
FEX 2303 Released For Improving Linux x86_64 Gaming On ARM64
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FSF Slams Google Over Dropping JPEG-XL In Chrome
AMD openSIL Detailed For Advancing Open-Source System Firmware
Fedora 38 Being Released Next Tuesday
CoreCtrl Now Available In Debian & Ubuntu 23.04 For Managing Your System
Wine 8.6 Released With Bundled Musl Libc Math Library
LXQt 1.3 Released While Qt6 Porting Remains A Work-In-Progress
Linux Patches Confirm Intel Meteor Lake Having An L4 Cache
Nginx 1.24 Released With TLSv1.3 Protocol Enabled By Default