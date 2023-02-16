Linux's SystemV Filesystem Support Being Orphaned

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 16 February 2023 at 06:11 AM EST. 11 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
The Linux kernel's SystemV file-system support for enabling Xenix FS, SystemV/386 FS, and Coherent FS access is being orphaned and in turn could be slated for removal in the future.

Linux developer Christoph Hellwig who had been listed as the maintainer of the SystemV file-system code has decided to orphan it so within the kernel source tree it will now be marked as being unmaintained.

Hellwig wrote on the patch orphaning this old file-system support:
"This code has been stale for years and I have no way to test it."

Those curious about the current SystemV Filesystem support with the Linux kernel can see the kernel documentation.

For now this file-system support is staying put in the kernel -- albeit stale -- but without someone willing to maintain it runs the risk of further code rot and removal in the future.
11 Comments
Related News
Stratis Storage 3.5 Released With Encrypted Cache Support
OpenZFS 2.1.8 Released With Linux 6.1~6.2 Compatibility Updates, Bug Fixes
Linux Developers Eye Orphaning The JFS File-System
XFS Progressing On Defragmenting Free Space - Needed For Online Shrinking
OpenZFS Lands A Very Nice Performance Optimization
NTFS Driver Adds New Mount Options With Linux 6.2
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Rust Implementation Of GNU Coreutils Is Becoming Remarkably Robust
Intel Publishes Blazing Fast AVX-512 Sorting Library, Numpy Switching To It For 10~17x Faster Sorts
KDE Plasma 5.27 Dubbed "The Best Plasma 5 Version Ever"
NVIDIA Publishes DLSS Super Resolution SDK 3.1, Including Updated Linux Demo
GTK5 Development Likely To Heat Up Following GTK 4.12
Linux Looks To Retire Itanium/IA64 Support
Linux Disabling High Resolution Scrolling For Logitech Devices Connected Via USB
Zink Lands A Simple Fix To Boost Doom Performance By ~10x