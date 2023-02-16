Linux's SystemV Filesystem Support Being Orphaned
The Linux kernel's SystemV file-system support for enabling Xenix FS, SystemV/386 FS, and Coherent FS access is being orphaned and in turn could be slated for removal in the future.
Linux developer Christoph Hellwig who had been listed as the maintainer of the SystemV file-system code has decided to orphan it so within the kernel source tree it will now be marked as being unmaintained.
Hellwig wrote on the patch orphaning this old file-system support:
"This code has been stale for years and I have no way to test it."
Those curious about the current SystemV Filesystem support with the Linux kernel can see the kernel documentation.
For now this file-system support is staying put in the kernel -- albeit stale -- but without someone willing to maintain it runs the risk of further code rot and removal in the future.
