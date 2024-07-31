Linux Seeing Support For Another ~$230 ARM Handheld Game Console

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 31 July 2024 at 06:25 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
There's been no shortage of cheap, ARM-based handheld game consoles coming to market. Given Linux on Arm tending to work better than Windows and in keeping vendor costs to a minimum, they've tended to be running Linux or Android with various open-source games/emulators. Many of the vendors have kept their Linux support downstream while with time more of these gaming handheld consoles are seeing mainline Linux support. Yet another one being worked on for mainline Linux kernel support is the GameForce Ace.

The GameForce Ace is a ~$230 handheld gaming device using a Rockchip RK3588s SoC with four Cortex A76 cores and four Cortex A55 cores while having a Mali G610 GPU. The handheld is equipped with 8GB of LPDDR4 memory and 128GB of eMMC storage along with a TF card slot and M.2 NVMe support. This unit has a 5.5-inch 1080p IPS display. For $270 is also a model with 12GB of RAM.

GameForce Ace


More details on the GameForce Ace for those interested can be found at GameForce.Fun. Out of the box this device is running Android.

There's a set of patches currently being reviewed on the Linux kernel mailing list for adding support for the GameForce Ace. Just over 1.3k lines of new DeviceTree/YAML files are needed for getting this budget ARM handheld device running on the mainline kernel.
Add A Comment
Related News
The Current State Of CXL Support On Linux
ASRock Announces Passively Cooled Radeon RX 7900 Series
New Dell PC Driver & Intel Performance Limit Reasons Help Laptops On Linux 6.11
HID-BPF Improvements & Apple Keyboard Backlight Support For Some T2 Macs In Linux 6.11
ASUS ROG Ally X Begins Seeing Linux Patches
Linux 6.11 Upstream Now Defaults To A Better SATA Link Power Management Policy
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Addresses His Latest ARM64 Annoyance: Installing Compressed Kernel Images
VirtualBox 7.1 Beta Released With Modernized GUI, Wayland Support For Clipboard Sharing
systemd Talks Up Automatic Boot Assessment In Light Of The Crowdstrike-Microsoft Outage
EEVDF Scheduler On The Verge Of Being "Complete"
ASRock Announces Passively Cooled Radeon RX 7900 Series
NVIDIA 560 Linux Driver Beta Released - Defaults To Open GPU Kernel Modules
Open-Source Apple GPU Vulkan Driver Merged For Mesa 24.3
Linux VFS Fix For 5 Year Old Bug That Could Cause Corruption, Security Issues Or Crash