Linux 6.8 To Add Support For Several Cheap ARM-Powered Handheld Game Consoles

Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 21 December 2023 at 07:00 PM EST. 3 Comments
ARM
The upcoming Linux 6.8 kernel cycle will be adding mainline support for several low-cost ARM Linux handheld gaming consoles that are suitable for running retro games, older game emulators, and other lightweight software.

A few weeks back I wrote about mainline kernel support being worked on for a $100~200 ARM handheld gaming console. That work has come to pass and is now queued up for the upcoming Linux 6.8 merge window opening in January. The handheld game console in question is the Powkiddy X55 as a device starting out at $89~109 USD (depending on sales) but with added storage and expansion card can end up closer to $200. The Powkiddy X55 features a 5.5-inch 1280 x 720 IPS display and makes use of a Rockchip RK3566 SoC. This handheld game console is marketed for retro games and game emulators given that it's ARM-based where many open-source emulators can be natively built for and with the specs being on the low-end aren't able to handle modern AAA game titles.

Powkiddy X55


The Rockchip RK355 is configured with four Arm Cortex-A55 cores and Mali G52-2EE graphics. There is just 2GB of LPDDR4X system memory that helps to make for a low price tag albeit rather low for today's standards. The X55 packs in a 4000 mAh battery for a rated four hour battery life. The Powkiddy X55 runs a customized Linux distribution while now beginning with Linux 6.8 will be the necessary DeviceTree support for opening this Powkiddy handheld game console to run easily on more ARM Linux distributions.

The Powkiddy X55 support was queued today into soc/soc.git's for-next branch ahead of the Linux 6.8 merge window opening in early January. Those interested in the Powkiddy X55 can find them sold at Amazon.com (affiliate link).

Powkiddy RK2023


Also added for Linux 6.8 is the Powkiddy RK2023 handheld console. The RK2023 has a 3.5-inch 640 x 480 display, RK3566 SoC, 1GB of RAm, and external storage. Pricing on this ARM handheld gaming console starts out at around $85 USD.

Anbernic RG351V


Today's update also lands support for the Anbernic RG351V as a Chinese handheld powered by a Rockchip RK3326 SoC and can run Nintendo and PlayStation emulators. This device with a 3.5-inch 640 x 480 display, 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of built-in storage starts out at around $75 USD (or $90 USD direct from Amazon).
3 Comments
Related News
Acer Aspire 1 ARM Laptop Has Nearly Complete Upstream Linux Support
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Will Be Able To Boot On The Mainline Linux 6.8 Kernel
Ampere Preparing The ARM64 Linux Kernel To Support Higher CPU Core Counts
Microsoft CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230924 Rebuilds AArch64 Packages Due To That Nasty GCC Bug
Linux 6.6 Adds Support For Intel Agilex 5 FPGAs, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Ampere Computing Publishes Guide For Steam Play Games On Their AArch64 Server CPUs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNOME Gets A New Terminal Choice: Prompt
Pop!_OS COSMIC Desktop Improving Multi-Monitor & Multi-Window Support
Debian Likely Moving Away From i386 In The Near Future
AMD Publishes FSR 3 Source Code
The First Rust-Written Network PHY Driver Set To Land In Linux 6.8
Canonical Details Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop Plans + Ongoing X11 Sunsetting Discussions
For At Least One Game, Mesa's NVK Driver Can Outperform NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Firefox 121 Now Available With Wayland Enabled By Default