Linux Mint Debian Edition 6 Reaches Beta
Linux Mint Debian Edition "LMDE" continues to be the bet hedged by Linux Mint developers in the event that Ubuntu were to "disappear" or they otherwise found themselves in a situation where they could no longer be leveraging the Ubuntu package base underneath. LMDE delivers an experience much like Linux Mint itself but using all of the upstream Debian packages underneath.
With Linux Mint Debian Edition 6, Debian 12 "Bookworm" is powering this desktop-focused distribution. As with Linux Mint itself, LMDE uses the project's Cinnamon desktop as its flagship desktop experience.
Those wanting to learn more about today's Linux Mint Debian Edition 6 Beta can find the basic release details and download links via LinuxMint.com.