Linux Mint 21.2 Edge ISO Brings Linux 6.2 Kernel
Mint Mint 21.2 Edge is intended for those running newer Intel and AMD platforms that are unable to properly work out-of-the-box on its default Linux 5.15 LTS based environment. Linux Mint 21.2 Edge is much the same as the existing ISO but shipping with Linux 6.2 LTS to provide better hardware support on first boot.
The Linux 5.15 to Linux 6.2 upgrade is particularly useful for the open-source Intel and AMD Radeon graphics support as well as being better off in general for most newer hardware even if Linux 5.15 isn't a complete show-stopper. The Linux Mint 21.2 Edge ISO can be downloaded from LinuxMint.com.