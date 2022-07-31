Linux Mint 21 Released - Built Atop Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 31 July 2022 at 05:52 AM EDT. 5 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Linux Mint 21 has been officially released as the newest version of this popular desktop Linux distribution built atop Ubuntu.

Most notable with Linux Mint 21 is transitioning its base from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS release from earlier this year. With moving to the two year newer Ubuntu packages there is a plethora of package upgrades and other enhancements to this Linux distribution.

Linux Mint 21 also features improved Bluetooth handling by replacing Blueberry with Blueman, Linux Mint's own xapp-thumbnailers is its new thumbnail generator, a basic process monitor is now integrated into the desktop, various other XApps improvements, printing and scanning improvements, and artwork improvements.


With Linux Mint's Cinnamon Desktop there is Cinnamon 5.4 powering Linux Mint 21. Cinnamon 5.4 re-bases its Mutter-based compositor / window manager against the state from Mutter 3.36, various window manager improvements, improved window animations, GTK anti-aliasing is now used on all windows, and various other enhancements.

Linux Mint 21 can be downloaded from LinuxMint.com. There are also Linux Mint 21 ISOs for the MATE and Xfce desktop spins too.
5 Comments
Related News
OpenMandriva Lx ROME Technical Preview Released For This Rolling-Release Linux Distro
Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa" Beta Released
Experiment Underway To Improve Gentoo's Binary Package Handling With Portage
Linux Mint 21 Is Going To Avoid systemd-oomd
RHEL-Based AlmaLinux Announces "ALBS" Access For Its Public Build System
EPEL Statistics Show Recent Surge In Rocky Linux Usage Past AlmaLinux, CentOS Stream
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FFmpeg 5.1 Released With Many Improvements To This Important Multimedia Project
Increased Use Of Windows BitLocker Is Causing Headaches For Linux Dual Booting
Linux x86 32-bit Is Vulnerable To Retbleed But Don't Expect It To Get Fixed
PREEMPT_RT Might Be Ready To Finally Land In Linux 5.20
AMD Announces Radeon Raytracing Analyzer
GNOME To Warn Users If Secure Boot Disabled, Preparing Other Firmware Security Help
KDE Plasma 5.26 Will Start Faster, Many Other KDE Improvements Abound
ByteDance Working To Make It Faster Kexec Booting The Linux Kernel