Linux Mint 21 Released - Built Atop Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Linux Mint 21 has been officially released as the newest version of this popular desktop Linux distribution built atop Ubuntu.Most notable with Linux Mint 21 is transitioning its base from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS release from earlier this year. With moving to the two year newer Ubuntu packages there is a plethora of package upgrades and other enhancements to this Linux distribution.Linux Mint 21 also features improved Bluetooth handling by replacing Blueberry with Blueman, Linux Mint's own xapp-thumbnailers is its new thumbnail generator, a basic process monitor is now integrated into the desktop, various other XApps improvements, printing and scanning improvements, and artwork improvements.

With Linux Mint's Cinnamon Desktop there is Cinnamon 5.4 powering Linux Mint 21. Cinnamon 5.4 re-bases its Mutter-based compositor / window manager against the state from Mutter 3.36, various window manager improvements, improved window animations, GTK anti-aliasing is now used on all windows, and various other enhancements.Linux Mint 21 can be downloaded from LinuxMint.com . There are also Linux Mint 21 ISOs for the MATE and Xfce desktop spins too.