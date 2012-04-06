Linux From Scratch 12.0 Published For Rolling Your Own Linux Build

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 1 September 2023
OPERATING SYSTEMS
For those with extra time over the US Labor Day holiday weekend, Linux From Scratch 12 has been published for those wishing to hand-roll their own Linux system build from source. Linux From Scratch 12.0 is accompanied by the Beyond Linux From Scratch (BLFS) 12.0 release too, including the systemd variant, for further extending LFS installations with more packages.

Linux From Scratch 12.0 incorporates GCC 13.2, Glibc 2.38, GNU Binutils 2.41, and other updates. The Linux 6.4.12 upstream kernel is the default kernel version used for the LFS 12.0 guide.

Linux From Scratch 12.0 also now uses pkgconf rather than pkg-config, a few Python updates, and more. Beyond Linux From Scratch includes around 1,000 packages beyond the former LFS 11.2 book. The LXQt desktop environment is among the updates in BLFS while future versions of BLFS will drop LXDE.

More details on the Linux From Scratch 12.0 publication via the release announcement. Those wanting to roll their own Linux system installation this weekend can head straight to the LFS 12.0 book.
