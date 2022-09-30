Linux 6.1 Change Aims To Auto-Detect Logitech HID++ High Resolution Scrolling Support

Currently Linux's Logitech HID++ driver "hid-logitech-hidpp" relies on a static list of device quirks for indicating which Logitech mice support high resolution scrolling. With the upcoming Linux 6.1 kernel, the plan is to change that list of devices/quirks and to automatically determine if a device supports high resolution scrolling.The current approach of effectively white-listing devices that support HID++ high resolution scrolling is susceptible to a poor user experience in particular for new Logitech devices that have yet to be added to the quirk list, especially with Logitech not maintaining the list but is a matter left up to the open-source community. Thankfully developer Bastien Nocera has taken to improving the hid-logitech-hidpp driver to actually detect the high resolution scrolling support and thus allowing the list to be eliminated.

This change will detect whether HID++ 1.0 hi-res scroll, HID++ 2.0 hi-res scroll or HID++ 2.0 hi-res scroll wheel is supported, and enable the feature without the need for quirks.



Tested on a Logitech M705 mouse that was unsupported before this change.