Linux 6.1 To Try Enabling HID++ For All Logitech Bluetooth Devices
A change queued in HID-next ahead of the Linux 6.1 cycle aims to enable HID++ protocol usage for all Logitech Bluetooth devices.
HID++ is Logitech's protocol built atop HID and supported by most of their keyboards/mice for years. The HID++ 1.0/2.0 protocols support more features than the standard HID protocol. This change by Bastien Nocera that is expected for Linux 6.1 will try to enable HID++ for all Logitech Bluetooth devices.
Bastien explained with the patch, "Probe for HID++ support over Bluetooth for all the Logitech Bluetooth devices. As Logitech doesn't have a list of Bluetooth devices that support HID++ over Bluetooth, probe every device. The HID++ driver will fall back to plain HID if the device does not support HID++, or to a another device-specific driver if it is part of the unhandled_hidpp_devices array, used in the match function."
Logitech's HID++ specification supports dealing with onboard profiles, force feedback, RGB effects, high resolution scrolling, reprogrammable controls, and various other features over conventional HID usage. Hopefully trying to blanket enable HID++ use for all Logitech Bluetooth devices won't uncover any major issues with this next kernel cycle.
