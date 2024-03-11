x86/cpu Change For Linux 6.9 Slightly Eases Future AMD Zen CPU Enablement

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 11 March 2024 at 06:44 AM EDT. 1 Comment
AMD
A number of x86-related pull requests were already submitted today for kicking off the new Linux 6.9 merge window. With the x86/cpu pull for this new kernel cycle there is just one patch and it's for slightly easing future AMD Zen processor enablement under Linux.

The patch by AMD Linux engineer Borislav Petkov moves the AMD Zen common initialization code out of family-specific functions and now calls the common init code straight away for all AMD CPUs of Family 17 and higher.

AMD Ryzen CPUs


It's a small patch to save on some future enablement work by applying all of the common Zen settings right away prior to setting up generation/family-specific code in the kernel within the "init_amd_zenX" functions. Something quite straightforward that surprisingly wasn't the way from beginning.
" - Have AMD Zen common init code run on all families from Zen1 onwards in order to save some future enablement effort"

That's it for the x86/cpu pull for the Linux 6.9 merge window.
1 Comment
Related News
AMD P-State Preferred Core Submitted For Linux 6.9 While Intel Meteor Lake Gets Tuned
AMD Posts Performance Monitoring Patches For Zen 5 CPUs
Linux 6.9 To Allow AMD P-State With ACPI CPPC V2 For Threadripper 3000 Series CPUs
Improved Debugging Of Suspend/Resume For AMD Ryzen Laptops On Linux Coming With MP2 STB
AMD Introducing FRU Memory Poison Manager In Linux 6.9
Lisa Su Says The "Team Is On It" After Tweet About Open-Source AMD GPU Firmware
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Lisa Su Says The "Team Is On It" After Tweet About Open-Source AMD GPU Firmware
Linux 6.9 Set To Drop The Old NTFS File-System Driver
Fedora Workstation 41 To No Longer Install GNOME X.Org Session By Default
AMDGPU Linux Driver No Longer Lets You Have Unlimited Control To Lower Your Power Limit
Microsoft Ending Support For Windows Subsystem For Android
Microsoft Rebranding CBL-Mariner Linux Distribution To "Azure Linux"
KDE Plasma 6.0.1 Released With First Batch Of Bug Fixes
OpenMediaVault 7.0 Released For Debian 12 Powered NAS Platform