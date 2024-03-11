x86/cpu Change For Linux 6.9 Slightly Eases Future AMD Zen CPU Enablement

A number of x86-related pull requests were already submitted today for kicking off the new Linux 6.9 merge window. With the x86/cpu pull for this new kernel cycle there is just one patch and it's for slightly easing future AMD Zen processor enablement under Linux.The patch by AMD Linux engineer Borislav Petkov moves the AMD Zen common initialization code out of family-specific functions and now calls the common init code straight away for all AMD CPUs of Family 17 and higher.

" - Have AMD Zen common init code run on all families from Zen1 onwards in order to save some future enablement effort"