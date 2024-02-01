Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
More AMD SEV-SNP Support To Be Upstreamed For Linux 6.9
In addition to AMD P-State Preferred Core, more Zen 5 enablement, and other new bits on the way for both the CPU and GPU sides, the Linux 6.9 kernel is poised to upstream more of the SEV-SNP support that has been out-of-tree / undergoing review the past many months.
Queued this week via tip/tip.git's x86/sev branch is the AMD SEV-SNP host initialization support, CPU feature reporting, and other bits around the SNP additions to AMD SEV found since AMD EPYC 7003 "Milan" processors and newer.
With these latest SEV-SNP patches making their way to a TIP branch, it's set to in turn be submitted for the next Linux kernel merge window, which will be for Linux 6.9 opening up in March. We'll see what more SEV-SNP patches may still get queued in time for this next kernel version.
For those wanting to run the very latest AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization features for both host and guest support, AMD continues to maintain their latest (yet to be mainlined) patches via the AMDESE/AMDSEV GitHub repository.