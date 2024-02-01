More AMD SEV-SNP Support To Be Upstreamed For Linux 6.9

More of AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualization Secure Nested Paging (SEV-SNP) support for memory encrypted VMs is set to make it upstream for the Linux 6.9 kernel coming out toward the middle of the year.

In addition to AMD P-State Preferred Core, more Zen 5 enablement, and other new bits on the way for both the CPU and GPU sides, the Linux 6.9 kernel is poised to upstream more of the SEV-SNP support that has been out-of-tree / undergoing review the past many months.

SEV-SNP TIP.git


Queued this week via tip/tip.git's x86/sev branch is the AMD SEV-SNP host initialization support, CPU feature reporting, and other bits around the SNP additions to AMD SEV found since AMD EPYC 7003 "Milan" processors and newer.

AMD SEV comparison


With these latest SEV-SNP patches making their way to a TIP branch, it's set to in turn be submitted for the next Linux kernel merge window, which will be for Linux 6.9 opening up in March. We'll see what more SEV-SNP patches may still get queued in time for this next kernel version.

For those wanting to run the very latest AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization features for both host and guest support, AMD continues to maintain their latest (yet to be mainlined) patches via the AMDESE/AMDSEV GitHub repository.
