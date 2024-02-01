AMD P-State Preferred Core Support Coming With Linux 6.9

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 1 February 2024 at 06:50 AM EST. 6 Comments
AMD
Since last August AMD Linux engineers have been working on P-State Preferred Core support for the "amd_pstate" driver so that this functionality can be leveraged under Linux for improved task placement.

Since Zen 2 there has been the notion of "preferred cores" that are expressed via ACPI CPPC for CPU cores that are capable of reaching a highr maximum frequency or should otherwise be treated as preferred cores for the placement of high priority (important) tasks. Especially now with some AMD CPUs having a mix of Zen 4 and Zen 4C cores, AMD P-State Preferred Core is all the more important for ensuring intended behavior and the most important processes wind up on the best performing CPU cores.

Since then AMD has continued working on the Preferred Core Linux patches and over the past few months has revised them 13+ times.

AMD Ryzen CPUs


That work has paid off and AMD P-State Preferred Core support will now be introduced in the next kernel cycle. Linux power management subsystem maintainer Rafael Wysocki announced that he's queued AMD's v14 patches into his power management "-next" tree ahead of Linux 6.9.

So with the Linux 6.9 kernel in a few months AMD P-State Preferred Core support will be there and enabled by default for modern Ryzen systems that are defaulting to use the AMD P-State CPU frequency scaling driver. Fresh benchmarks soon on Phoronix.
6 Comments
Related News
More AMD SEV-SNP Support To Be Upstreamed For Linux 6.9
AMD Releases ROCm 6.0.2 With Improved Stability For Instinct MI300 Series
AMD P-State Linux Driver Gets Fixed Up For Threadripper 3000 Series CPUs
Linux's x86_energy_perf_policy Utility Being Extended To AMD CPUs
Radeon R300 Open-Source Driver Continues Seeing New Improvements In 2024
Linux 6.8-rc2 Adds More Zen 5 IDs, AMD PMF Will Know If You're In Front Of Your Laptop
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
Windows NT Sync Driver Proposed For The Linux Kernel - Better Wine Performance
Ubuntu Looking At Applying Low-Latency Optimizations To Its Generic Kernel
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Will Aim To Ship With The Linux 6.8 Kernel
Ubuntu Generic vs. Low-Latency Linux Kernel Benchmarks For HPC & Desktop
Niri Debuts As A Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Inspired By PaperWM
GNOME Network Displays Adds Support For Chromecast & Miracast MICE Protocols