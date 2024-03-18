Linux 6.9 Adds Support For Several Samsung Bluetooth HID Devices
Along with the input subsystem updates for the Linux 6.9 kernel, the HID subsystem updates were also merged in recent days for this next Linux kernel release. Notable of this pull is enabling support for some newer Samsung Wireless input devices.
Samsung has contributed support for their wireless gamepad, keyboards, and action mouse among other devices. The newly-supported Samsung HID devices by the "hid-samsung" driver include:
Samsung Wireless Keyboard
Samsung Wireless GamePad
Samsung Wireless Action Mouse
Samsung Wireless Book Cover
Samsung Wireless Universal Keyboard
Samsung Wireless HOGP Keyboard
All those Samsung Bluetooth devices should be playing nicely now with the upstream Linux kernel. The HID pull also adds Intel Arrow Lake support to the intel-ish-hid driver and various fixes/improvements to the AMD Sensor Fusion Hub (SFH) driver for Ryzen laptops.
The full list of HID patches for Linux 6.9 can be found via this merged pull request.
Add A Comment