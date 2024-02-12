Linux 6.9 To Support Samsung Wireless Gamepad, Keyboards & Action Mouse

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 12 February 2024 at 06:41 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
Samsung engineers have been extending their "samsung" HID driver to support more of their wireless input devices by the mainline Linux kernel.

Samsung engineers have been working to broaden the device compatibility with the Samsung HID driver. This includes extending the HID driver to support the Samsung wireless keyboard, Samsung wireless gamepad, Samsung wireless action mouse, and Samsung wireless bookcover and universal keyboard support (plus Samsung wireless multi-HOGP keyboard).

Samsung Bookcover Keyboard


Support for these additional Samsung HID drivers is now in the HID subsystem's "for-next" branch and thus slated to be part of the upcoming Linux 6.9 merge window.

Completely unrelated to Samsung but also worth mentioning in the Samsung HID for-next branch is that Linux 6.9 will also add support for the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2. The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 wireless gaming mouse will be supported by the Logitech HID++ driver with Linux 6.9.
Add A Comment
Related News
Qualcomm Hardware Support Increasingly In Good Shape On The Mainline Linux Kernel
Targeted Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler Optimization Rules Out 2k+ SPEC CPU Submissions
A New Attempt At Async Device Shutdown Support For Linux
Linux 6.9 To Support The Power Profile Key On New Lenovo ThinkPads
ASUS ROG RYUJIN II 360 AIO Cooler Gets A Linux Driver
Initial Support For The Lenovo Legion Go Controllers Added To Linux 6.8
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Orange Pi Neo Coming As A Ryzen 7 + Linux Powered Handheld Device
Microsoft Confirms Bringing Sudo For Windows, Is Open-Source Too
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Aims For A Nice Desktop Provisioning Experience
Xfce 4.20 Aiming For Usable Wayland Support While Maintaining X11 Compatibility
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Leaning Toward Low-Latency Kernel Optimizations By Default
Cyberus Develops Open-Source KVM Backend For VirtualBox
Mozilla Has A New CEO To Focus On The Future
The Greenfield In-Browser Wayland Compositor Is Fast Enough For Gaming