Linux 6.9 To Support Samsung Wireless Gamepad, Keyboards & Action Mouse
Samsung engineers have been working to broaden the device compatibility with the Samsung HID driver. This includes extending the HID driver to support the Samsung wireless keyboard, Samsung wireless gamepad, Samsung wireless action mouse, and Samsung wireless bookcover and universal keyboard support (plus Samsung wireless multi-HOGP keyboard).
Support for these additional Samsung HID drivers is now in the HID subsystem's "for-next" branch and thus slated to be part of the upcoming Linux 6.9 merge window.
Completely unrelated to Samsung but also worth mentioning in the Samsung HID for-next branch is that Linux 6.9 will also add support for the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2. The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 wireless gaming mouse will be supported by the Logitech HID++ driver with Linux 6.9.