Improved Case-Insensitive File Handling Coming To Linux 6.9

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 8 March 2024 at 08:26 AM EST. 6 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
The optional case-insensitive file/folder handling under Linux that's hooked up for various file-systems like EXT4 and F2FS will benefit from improved performance on the upcoming Linux 6.9 kernel cycle.

Microsoft engineer Christian Brauner sent out the VFS misc pull request ahead of the Linux 6.9 merge window being opened. Most interesting with that miscellaneous VFS work for Linux 6.9 is enhancing the case-insensitive code. Christian explained:
"Finally merge the case-insensitive improvement series Gabriel has been working on for a long time. This cleanly propagates case insensitive operations through s_d_op which in turn allows us to remove the quite ugly generic_set_encrypted_ci_d_ops() operations. It also improves performance by trying a case-sensitive comparison first and then fallback to case-insensitive lookup if that fails. This also fixes a bug where overlayfs would be able to be mounted over a case insensitive directory which would lead to all sort of odd behaviors."

There are also various bug fixes and other code improvements with this code pending for Linux 6.9.
6 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.9 Set To Drop The Old NTFS File-System Driver
Linux DM-VDO "Virtual Data Optimizer" Preparing To Land In The Upstream Kernel
FUSE Passthrough Support May Land For Linux 6.9 To Help Boost I/O Performance
Bcachefs Publishes Patches For Disk Accounting Rewrite
Micron Engineer Sends Out Linux Patches For New FAMFS File-System
OpenZFS 2.2.3 Released With Numerous Fixes, Support For Linux 6.7~6.8 Kernels
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
HDMI Forum Rejects Open-Source HDMI 2.1 Driver Support Sought By AMD
Cloudflare Makes Pingora Rust Framework Open-Source
AMDGPU Linux Driver No Longer Lets You Have Unlimited Control To Lower Your Power Limit
GNOME Prompt Becomes Ptyxis
Lisa Su Says The "Team Is On It" After Tweet About Open-Source AMD GPU Firmware
Steam's February Survey: AMD CPUs & GPUs Continue To Dominate For Linux Gamers
AMD FreeSync Video Facing Retirement In Linux 6.9
Vulkan 1.3.279 Brings New NVIDIA Extension Co-Engineered By Valve