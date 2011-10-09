AMD Graphics Driver Gets "More New Stuff" For Linux 6.9: Continued RDNA4 Enablement
Following the initial AMDGPU driver updates targeting Linux 6.9 that were submitted to DRM-Next one week ago, another batch of AMDGPU feature updates were sent out today ahead of this next kernel cycle kicking off in March.
This latest batch has "more new stuff for 6.9" that most notably comes down to enabling additional GPU IP blocks that appear to be for next-generation RDNA4 graphics processors. This pull has the PSP 14.0 enablement, LSDMA 7.0 IP, JPEG DPG support, and other new IP blocks. For existing Radeon graphics hardware the additions amount to fixes.
amdgpu:
- ATHUB 4.1 support
- EEPROM support updates
- RAS updates
- LSDMA 7.0 support
- JPEG DPG support
- IH 7.0 support
- HDP 7.0 support
- VCN 5.0 support
- Misc display fixes
- Retimer fixes
- DCN 3.5 fixes
- VCN 4.x fixes
- PSR fixes
- PSP 14.0 support
- VA_RESERVED cleanup
- SMU 13.0.6 updates
- NBIO 7.11 updates
- SDMA 6.1 updates
- MMHUB 3.3 updates
- Suspend/resume fixes
- DMUB updates
amdkfd:
- Trap handler enhancements
- Fix cache size reporting
- Relocate the trap handler
radeon:
- fix typo in print statement
See this pull request for the full list of patches making up this week's material for DRM-Next code aiming for Linux 6.9.
Add A Comment