PSP 14.0 & Other New AMD Graphics IP Enablement Continues For Linux Ahead Of RDNA4

In recent weeks there have been a lot of open-source AMD Radeon graphics driver patches flying around for the GFX12 graphics engine, Video Core Next 5, and other new graphics intellectual property (IP) blocks that appear to be for next-generation "RDNA4" Radeon graphics. This week yet more patches have been posted publicly.

Notably, patches were posted for enabling PSP 14.0 as the next-generation Platform Security Processor (PSP). The Platform Security Processor block on GPUs handles firmware validation and other low-level security-related tasks. That PSP 14.0 block enablement includes PSP versions 14.0.2 and 14.0.3. The patches don't reveal if there is any notable end-user related changes with PSP 14.

Meanwhile sent out separately today was PSP 14.0.1 support. There were also patches this Valentine's Day for the SDMA 6.1.1 and NBIO 7.11.1.

Again, presumably all these new IP versions are for different upcoming RDNA4 graphics processors but hard to ascertain particular product details given the AMD graphics block-by-block enablement strategy of more recent years. In any event, great seeing these patches continue to flow out publicly pre-launch so that by the time the graphics cards are shipping to customers there will hopefully be out-of-the-box Linux support with modern distributions.
