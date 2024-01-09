Linux 6.8 Power Management Prepares For Upcoming Intel Server Processors
Intel engineer and longtime Linux power management subsystem maintainer Rafael Wysocki on Monday sent out all the PM updates for the in-development Linux 6.8 kernel.
Most notable this time around is ongoing preparations for upcoming Intel Xeon Sierra Forest and Grand Ridge server processors. The Intel Idle driver is for ensuring proper C-state support for these Intel processors.
Also on the Intel server side for the Linux 6.8 power management work is adapting the Intel P-State driver to run on the new 5th Gen Emerald Rapids processors without hardware P-states (HWP) support. The Emerald Rapids support has also been updated to utilize the Energy Performance Preference (EPP) values supplied by the platform firmware.
The "intel_idle" driver with Linux 6.8 also supports the new Intel Meteor Lake 14th Gen Core CPUs.
The full list of patches for the power management subsystem can be found via this pull. It's heavy on the Intel side this time around with no notable AMD patches this cycle, such as the AMD P-State Preferred Core support still being worked on for mainline.
Add A Comment