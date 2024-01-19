Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.8 Adds Input Driver For Adafruit Seesaw Gamepad
The Adafruit Seesaw gamepad is a mini breakout board with a 2-axis thumb joystick and 6 momentary buttons. The gamepad communicates with the host via I2C.
This gamepad is sold for ~$7.50 USD and can be found on Adafruit.com for those wanting to learn more.
There's been an Arduino driver and out-of-tree Linux kernel module for the Adafruit Seesaw while now the "adafruit_seesaw" input driver is going mainline with Linux 6.8 and has been successfully tested with the likes of Raspberry Pi single board computers.
The Adafruit Seesaw driver was merged yesterday as part of the input updates for the Linux 6.8 merge window.