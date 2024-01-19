Linux 6.8 Adds Input Driver For Adafruit Seesaw Gamepad

For those wanting to build/mod their own Linux gaming handheld or craft a controller for other uses, the Adafruit Seesaw gamepad has a driver premiering with Linux 6.8.

The Adafruit Seesaw gamepad is a mini breakout board with a 2-axis thumb joystick and 6 momentary buttons. The gamepad communicates with the host via I2C.

Adafruit Seesaw gamepad


This gamepad is sold for ~$7.50 USD and can be found on Adafruit.com for those wanting to learn more.

There's been an Arduino driver and out-of-tree Linux kernel module for the Adafruit Seesaw while now the "adafruit_seesaw" input driver is going mainline with Linux 6.8 and has been successfully tested with the likes of Raspberry Pi single board computers.

The Adafruit Seesaw driver was merged yesterday as part of the input updates for the Linux 6.8 merge window.
