Linux 6.5-rc4 Exposes An Interesting Numerical Coincidence

Linus Torvalds released the latest weekly test candidate of the in-development Linux 6.5 kernel.

Linux 6.5 development continues along smoothly with not a lot of notable changes for the week. Some of the Linux 6.5-rc4 changes already covered on Phoronix include AMD k10temp support for negative CPU temperatures and a change for Zen 4 processors (Ryzen 7000 series / EPYC 9004 series) for enabling STIBP with the default Automatic IBRS mode.

Linux 6.5-rc4


As for other Linux 6.5-rc4 activity, it was light overall and Linus Torvalds brought up an interesting numerical coincidence. Torvalds commented in the 6.5-rc4 announcement:
"So here we are, and the 6.5 release cycle continues to look entirely normal.

In fact, it's *so* normal that we have hit on a very particular (and peculiar) pattern with the rc4 releases: we have had *exacty* 328 non-merge commits in rc4 in 6.2, 6.3 and now 6.5. Weird coincidence.

And honestly, that weird numerological coincidence is just about the most interesting thing here. Because rc5 looks like the usual thing: driver updates (perhaps a bit more spread out than usual, but that's because of pulls from all of Greg's trees), arch updates, and random fixes elsewhere (filesystems, rtmutex, kvm selftests, documentation etc)."

Linux 6.5 stable should be out by the end of August. See our Linux 6.5 feature overview for a look at all the interesting changes this cycle.
