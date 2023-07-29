Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.5-rc4 Fixes Support For Reporting Negative Temperatures On AMD Industrial CPUs
Since May that negative temperature support has been revised from originally just dropping "less than zero" checks to now selectively only allowing the negative range for AMD industrial CPUs. In particular, the support is focused on the AMD EPYC Embedded 3255 processor that has a supported temperature range from -40 Celsius to 105 Celsius.
This negative temperature support isn't for satisfying liquid nitrogen overclockers or any exotic enthusiast use-cases but for industrial Linux users deploying the AMD EPYC Embedded 3255 in harsh (very cold) environments. The EPYC Embedded 3255 is an eight core Zen processor rated for 65 Watts with a 2.5GHz base frequency and 3.1GHz boost frequency.
This negative temperature support for k10temp can be found via this Git merge to mainline for Linux 6.5-rc4 and ahead of next month's v6.5 stable debut.