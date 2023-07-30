Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.5-rc4 Brings Change For Enabling STIBP On AMD Zen 4 Auto IBRS Systems
AMD Automatic IBRS is akin to Intel eIBRS with this new feature being found on all AMD Zen 4 processors. Since Linux 6.3 there has been support for using Automatic IBRS by default on capable AMD systems but it didn't end up enabling STIBP for user processes.
The x86/urgent pull request sent to Linus Torvalds this morning now ensures STIBP gets flipped on when using Automatic IBRS. That is the main change as part of this week's x86/urgent material.