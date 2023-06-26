AMD Ryzen 7000 Series EDAC Support Submitted For Linux 6.5
The Error Detection And Correction (EDAC) subsystem updates have been submitted today on this first day of the Linux 6.5 merge window. Headlining the EDAC changes this cycle is bringing AMD Zen 4 client support.
AMD EPYC 9004 series Zen 4 server processors have already had the EDAC driver coverage in place and it turns out from the driver-side the support could be rather trivially extended to cover AMD Ryzen "Zen 4" client processors that happen to be running with ECC memory.
Back in May I wrote about the queued EDAC patches for AMD's Ryzen 7000 series and indeed they are good to go now that the Linux 6.5 merge window is open. This allows for reporting any hardware errors through on these client platforms via the kernel log / dmesg.
The Zen 4 client hardware addition to amd64_edac is the most interesting addition of the EDAC pull request. Also of interest to some may be the Nuvoton NPCM memory controller driver.
