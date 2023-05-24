AMD EDAC Linux Driver Being Extended To Support Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs

With some basic additions to the amd64_edac Linux kernel driver, the Ryzen 7000 series desktop processors are being treated like the EPYC 9004 series for EDAC reporting, including ECC error reporting on supported RAM/motherboard configurations.The AMD Error Detection And Correction (EDAC) Linux driver has long supported the 4th Gen EPYC "Genoa" server processors while some basic additions are pending to extend it to cover Zen 4 desktop processors too.The pending patch extends the AMD64 EDAC driver to cover Family 19h models 60h and 70h series.The patch has the Zen 4 Ryzen CPUs taking the same code path as EPYC 9004 but in treating it as dual channel rather than handling up to 12 memory channels as found with the new EPYC processors.

The eight lines of new code is enough to get EDAC DIMM reporting working correctly along with the ability to communicate ECC hardware errors into the kernel log on these desktop systems.