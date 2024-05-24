DM-Crypt "High Priority" In Linux 6.10 Makes For Better Throughput & Latency

The Device Mapper changes were merged last week into the Linux 6.10 kernel, including a new "high priority" option for DM-Crypt.

DM-Crypt as Device Mapper's crypto target for transparent disk encryption will now honor a "high_priority" flag for workqueues to set the writer thread to high priority. Using this high priority flag will improve throughput and latency of DM-Crypt but at the risk of reducing responsiveness of the system at large. The DM-Crypt high priority option is covered in more detail within this earlier Phoronix article from the start of May that was covering this change when in DM-Next.

Aside from the high priority option for DM-Crypt, Linux 6.10 Device Mapper now exports DM-Crypt workqueues via sysfs for more visibility and control over I/O and crypt workqueues. Plus there are various Device Mapper fixes. More details within this Git merge.
