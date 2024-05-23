Linux 6.10 Is Disabling NFS v2 Client Support By Default

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 23 May 2024 at 08:06 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE
Following the NFS server changes from a few days ago for Linux 6.10 that brought optimizations and prepping for the new "nfsdctl" utility, the Network File System client changes have been submitted and merged for this new kernel.

The NFS client changes were sent out today and subsequently merged for Linux 6.10 Git. With this pull the atomic_open API is now used for NFS v3 to handle O_TRUNC correctly. This addresses an issue where multiple clients mount the same directory and truncating the file on open (O_TRUNC) can lead to unexpected conditions. The Network File System client changes also include a number of bug fixes and other alterations.

Linux networking


The other item worth pointing out is that by default the NFS v2 client support is no longer enabled.

There still is the NFS_V2 Kconfig option for enabling NFS protocol version 2 support, but it's now being disabled by default. The change comes in via Netapp after the nfs-utils' mount.nfs command dropped NFS v2 support in December of 2021. So it's about time the kernel support is disabled by default too.

NFS v2 dates back to 1989 while NFS v3 and NFS v4 are both over two decades old already and common place. It's time for NFS v2 to retire. The kernel code remains in place though should anyone really need it.

The full list of NFS client changes for Linux 6.10 can be found via this pull.
1 Comment
Related News
FUSE Adds VirtIO-FS Multi-Queue For ~5x Performance Win With Linux 6.10
F2FS With Linux 6.10 Delivers Better Performance On Zoned Storage
XFS Expanding Its Online Repair Capabilities In Linux 6.10
Linux 6.10 Honors One Last ReiserFS Request Made By Hans Reiser
OCFS2 File-System Seeing Improved Write Performance On Linux 6.10
Bcachefs Brings Safety Improvements To Linux 6.10, Preps For Online Fsck
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.10 Honors One Last ReiserFS Request Made By Hans Reiser
Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund Now Supporting FFmpeg
Linux 6.10 Will Print The Number Of Populated Memory Slots At Boot Time
Linus Torvalds On Dogfooding The Linux Kernel
XWayland 24.1 Released With Explicit Sync, Better Rootful Experience
ZLUDA Has Been Seeing New Activity For CUDA On AMD GPUs
Cloudflare Praises Golang PGO For Significant CPU Savings
The NTSYNC Driver For Wine/Proton Is "Broken" For Linux 6.10