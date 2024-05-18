Linux 6.10 NFSD Brings Optimizations & Preps For New nfsdctl Utility

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 18 May 2024 at 09:53 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
The Linux Network File System (NFS) server code (NFSD) is seeing a new Netlink protocol introduced in Linux 6.10 as part of laying the groundwork for the new "nfsdctl" utility.

NFSD with Linux 6.10 is adding a new Netlink protocol intended for handling configuration of the NFSD server. The nfsdctl utility is being added to the nfs-utils user-space utilities for leveraging this new protocol.

Oracle's Chuck Lever comments in the pull request:
"One notable new feature in v6.10 NFSD is the addition of a new netlink protocol dedicated to configuring NFSD. A new user space tool, nfsdctl, is to be added to nfs-utils. Lots more to come here."

The nfsdctl utility can currently being used to get/set the listener info, the NFS versions, thread settings, RPC processing info, and for starting the NFS server. Expect more nfsdctl functionality as time moves on. The nfsdctl utility was inspired by the likes of NetworkManager's nmcli and libvirt's virsh.

The intent is for nfsdctl to eventually replace the "rpc.nfsd" utility. The nfsdctl utility has been concurrently getting into shape for the nfs-utils package integration.

In addition to the new NFSD Netlink protocol, the Linux 6.10 pull request also brings optimizations, code clean-ups, and fixes.
2 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.10 Improves Performance For Opening Unencrypted Files
EROFS Adds Zstd & Btrfs Gets Minor Performance Work In Linux 6.10
Linux Patch Posted For NVMe Flexible Data Placement (FDP)
Microsoft Engineer Ports EXT2 File-System Driver To Rust
Zone Write Plugging Comes To Linux 6.10 For Better Performance
IO_uring Bringing Better Send Zero-Copy Performance With Linux 6.10
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA's Open GPU Linux Kernel Driver Will Soon Be The Default For Turing & Newer GPUs
Torvalds Voices Thoughts On Linux Mitigating Unexpected Arithmetic Overflows/Underflows
Linus Torvalds Is Doing More ARM64 Linux Testing Now That He Has A More Powerful System
Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund Now Supporting FFmpeg
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Good Strides On SMP CPU Support
Linus Torvalds On Dogfooding The Linux Kernel
Microsoft Engineer Ports EXT2 File-System Driver To Rust
SteamOS 3.6 Preview Released With Linux 6.5, Updated Arch Linux & Mesa 24.1