Modern NTFS Driver Sees Bug Fixes With Linux 6.10

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 26 May 2024 at 06:01 AM EDT. 15 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
While not as exciting as XFS expanding its online repair support, Bcachefs prepping for online fsck, Btrfs seeing some performance work, or F2FS improving zoned storage support, the modern NTFS driver "NTFS3" saw a set of fixes land for the Linux 6.10 kernel.

The NTFS3 driver is what was merged back in 2021 with Linux 5.15 for providing a modern read-write NTFS file-system driver that was better than the existing kernel driver and faster than FUSE-based alternatives. NTFS3 was written by Paragon Software engineers and continues to see upstream bug fixes thanks to them, Konstantin Komarov in particular.

For the Linux 6.10 merge window, Komarov submitted what mostly amounts to fixing outstanding bugs:
Fixed:
- reusing of the file index (could cause the file to be trimmed);
- infinite dir enumeration;
- taking DOS names into account during link counting;
- le32_to_cpu conversion, 32 bit overflow, NULL check;
- some code was refactored.

Changed:
- removed max link count info display during driver init.

Removed:
- atomic_open has been removed for lack of use.

For those relying on NTFS file-system support from Linux, the pull has landed ahead of Linux 6.10-rc1 due out later today.
15 Comments
Related News
Btrfs Sends In Fixes For Linux 6.10 & Restores "norecovery" Mount Option
DM-Crypt "High Priority" In Linux 6.10 Makes For Better Throughput & Latency
Linux 6.10 Is Disabling NFS v2 Client Support By Default
FUSE Adds VirtIO-FS Multi-Queue For ~5x Performance Win With Linux 6.10
F2FS With Linux 6.10 Delivers Better Performance On Zoned Storage
XFS Expanding Its Online Repair Capabilities In Linux 6.10
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.10 Honors One Last ReiserFS Request Made By Hans Reiser
Linux 6.10 Will Print The Number Of Populated Memory Slots At Boot Time
GNOME Shell & Mutter Broke Their Good Faith With Ubuntu
NVIDIA 555.42.02 Linux Beta Brings Wayland Explicit Sync, GSP Firmware Used By Default
Cloudflare Praises Golang PGO For Significant CPU Savings
GNOME OS Working On A New Installer & Other Enhancements To Make It More Practical
Coreboot 24.05 Released With 25 More Platforms - Including The Framework 13 AMD
SUSE's YaST Team Drops Cockpit With New Installer Code