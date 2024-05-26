Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Modern NTFS Driver Sees Bug Fixes With Linux 6.10
The NTFS3 driver is what was merged back in 2021 with Linux 5.15 for providing a modern read-write NTFS file-system driver that was better than the existing kernel driver and faster than FUSE-based alternatives. NTFS3 was written by Paragon Software engineers and continues to see upstream bug fixes thanks to them, Konstantin Komarov in particular.
For the Linux 6.10 merge window, Komarov submitted what mostly amounts to fixing outstanding bugs:
Fixed:
- reusing of the file index (could cause the file to be trimmed);
- infinite dir enumeration;
- taking DOS names into account during link counting;
- le32_to_cpu conversion, 32 bit overflow, NULL check;
- some code was refactored.
Changed:
- removed max link count info display during driver init.
Removed:
- atomic_open has been removed for lack of use.
For those relying on NTFS file-system support from Linux, the pull has landed ahead of Linux 6.10-rc1 due out later today.