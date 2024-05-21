F2FS With Linux 6.10 Delivers Better Performance On Zoned Storage

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 21 May 2024 at 06:58 AM EDT. Add A Comment
There's a lot of file-system activity going on for the Linux 6.10 merge window: Bcachefs safety improvements, better OCFS2 write performance, continued XFS online repair, and even a "mail-in merge request" from prison for ReiserFS. The Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) has also seen some new feature work this cycle and has now been merged.

F2FS for Linux 6.10 has performance work for zoned storage around direct I/O and write hints. The Flash-Friendly File-System now allows direct I/O of pinned files for zoned storage and assigning the write hint per-stream by default.

GParted with F2FS file-system


F2FS has also converted more code to making use of folios, bug fixes for the compression code path, error handling updates, and other clean-ups and fixes.

Downloads and more details on the F2FS updates for Linux 6.10 via this pull request.
