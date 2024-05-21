Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
F2FS With Linux 6.10 Delivers Better Performance On Zoned Storage
F2FS for Linux 6.10 has performance work for zoned storage around direct I/O and write hints. The Flash-Friendly File-System now allows direct I/O of pinned files for zoned storage and assigning the write hint per-stream by default.
F2FS has also converted more code to making use of folios, bug fixes for the compression code path, error handling updates, and other clean-ups and fixes.
Downloads and more details on the F2FS updates for Linux 6.10 via this pull request.