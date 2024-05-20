OCFS2 File-System Seeing Improved Write Performance On Linux 6.10

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 20 May 2024
It's not often having anything to write about on the Oracle Cluster File-System v2 (OCFS2), but with Linux 6.10 it's seeing a rather significant performance optimization.

Andrew Morton on Sunday sent out his set of non-MM updates for the Linux 6.10 merge window. Among those many random patches are two sets of OCFS2 patch series: one providing better write I/O performance and the other providing random bug fixes as a result of the file-system testing (fstests).

Heming Zhao of SUSE spearheaded the work to improve the write I/O performance particularly when fragmentation is high. The optimization is to avoid unnecessary searches and especially when there are a lot of small files.

The impact of this write I/O performance optimization for OCFS2 is rather significant. As summed up by Heming Zhao:
"[before the patch] the loop times: 7*242*49*(32256/64) = 41835024 (~42 million times)

In the worst case, user space writes 1MB data will trigger 42M scanning times.

under this patch, the timing is '7*242*49 = 83006', reduce by three orders of magnitude."

A nice improvement for anyone using this shared disk cluster file-system. These OCFS2 improvements are part of the non-MM updates heading into Linux 6.10.
