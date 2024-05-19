Bcachefs Brings Safety Improvements To Linux 6.10, Preps For Online Fsck

19 May 2024
Bcachefs lead developer Kent Overstreet today sent out his feature pull request of all the new file-system code that is ready in time for the Linux 6.10 merge window.

The Bcachefs changes for Linux 6.10 include more safety fixes/improvements, trigger improvements as prep work toward online fsck abilities, improving how Bcachefs resumes writing to the journal in recovery mode, detecting when the allocator has been blocked for 10 seconds or more in the write path to provide more useful debugging information, and a variety of other enhancements to this copy-on-write file-system.

The full list of these improvements and fixes to the Bcachefs file-system for Linux 6.10 can be found via this pull request.
