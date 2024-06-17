Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux To Incorporate Intel CPU Hybrid Topology For Determining Vulnerabilities/Mitigations
The patches sent out this Monday morning from Intel are adding the CPU-type information to the kernel's x86/x86_64 topology code. The immediate use case of properly reporting through the CPU type as part of the processor topology is in the handling of CPU vulnerabilities.
Some of the CPU security vulnerabilities are applied on the basis of matching the CPU family / model / stepping IDs. But with current Intel ID practices, the model/stepping ID is often shared among many processors SKUs including some with different combinations of P and E cores -- or with some SKUs no E cores at all. Like with the Intel Core i3 14100 there are four P cores but no E cores at all.
So with the current x86_64 CPU vulnerability/mitigation handling, even these P-core-only SKUs may end up seeing mitigations applied that are only relevant for systems having E cores. The immediate difference with these new Linux kernel patches is that the P-core-only processors will no longer see Register File Data Sampling (RFDS) mitigation applied with RFDS only being needed for E-core / Atom processor cores. Now the mitigation code is "smart" enough to account for the core type topology.
Presumably with time there will be more uses for having this CPU-type information available from within the kernel's processor topology code. These patches are now out for review in their way toward the mainline kernel.